A traffic accident on Interstate 295 northbound in Yarmouth caused traffic delays Monday evening during the height of the commuter rush hour.

Maine State Police responded to the Yarmouth accident, which occurred near the point where the highway crosses the Royal River. A state police dispatcher said he has received reports of more than one crash along that stretch of highway, but additional details were not available.

The Maine Turnpike Authority’s Traffic Management Center, which issues traffic alerts about crashes on the interstate, reported that around 5:30 p.m. “there are now multiple crashes in the area of (exit) 17 northbound/Yarmouth on I-295. Expect delays.”

