Maine State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that damaged a Berwick police cruiser and destroyed two other vehicles last week.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Hubbard Road in Berwick, according to a statement posted Sunday on the police department’s Facebook page.

Berwick police Officer Jeff Pilkington had pulled over to assist a stranded motorist when the driver of a third car struck the car that was parked behind the cruiser.

The force of the impact pushed the parked car into the cruiser and sent the moving vehicle spinning sideways into the oncoming lane of traffic. The spinning vehicle was struck by a fourth vehicle in the oncoming lane.

Berwick police said two of the vehicles were severely damaged in the incident and two people were transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire, for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Pilkington was not injured.

Berwick police said it is routine protocol to have an outside law enforcement agency, such as the state police, investigate an accident involving one of its officers to ensure impartiality.

“Once again we remind motorists to move over, when passing emergency vehicles (or any vehicles), slow down and be aware of your surroundings,” Berwick police wrote in the Facebook post.

