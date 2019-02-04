PORTLAND – One block from Longfellow Square and Congress Street, here is a stately premier property that presents a range of options for use.

Zoned R-6, the 10,761-square-foot building (plus a full basement) is permitted for single and multi-family residential; residential units; hospitality, e.g. a bed-and-breakfast or boutique hotel; other institutional uses, conditionally; and professional offices, school/daycare, and other primarily low-intensity roles.

The high-visibility property on 0.66 acre has on-site parking, and potential to develop more. The brick exterior is Federal-style with Greek Revival and Italianate elements. The interior includes beautiful moldings, ceilings, staircases and other period features.

The intown location is within walking distance of the city’s many attractions – restaurants, galleries, theater and more.

This desirable address is known to historians as the Mellen-Fessenden House. Built in 1807 for Prentiss Mellen, a U.S. senator and Maine’s first chief justice, the property was later the home of William Pitt Fessenden, also a senator, and Secretary of the Treasury under President Lincoln.

Beginning in 1919 the building housed King’s Academy, where the Sisters of Mercy taught girls and women. In 1934 it was purchased by the Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood, and from then until recently served as a monastery.

The property at 166 State St. is offered at $1.8 million by Malone Commercial Brokers. For more information or to tour the building, please contact Jennifer Small at 772-6871, [email protected]; or Joe Malone, CCIM, at 207-773-2554, [email protected]

