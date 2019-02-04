I am no energy expert, but I have owned homes with both heat pumps and solar and am a big fan of both. It bothers me, though, when an editorial (“Our View: Blaine House to show that solar is good deal,” Page A4, Jan. 29) touts both of these innovations without reminding folks that before you install either, you should get an energy audit and tighten up your house, eliminating air leaks and adding insulation where needed.

This is almost always money well spent. The heat pumps work less hard or can be downsized, potentially also reducing the size and cost of the solar installation that powers them.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

