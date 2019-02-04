SALES

Gregory and Ronda Snyder purchased the Hilltop Superette at 135 Congress St., Portland. Jay Sparrow, Allied Real Estate.

TJH LLC purchased a 5,066-square-foot building on 0.22 acre at 35 Cumberland St., Westbrook. Roxane A. Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC; Tyler Hall, Keller Williams Realty.

The Gnecco Group Inc., purchased a 23,000-square-foot office building at 64 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Mackenzie Simpson, Porta & Co. Commercial Real Estate; John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cynthia DeLong purchased a turnkey greenhouse retail business, dba Natures Way Greenery, at 95 Central Ave., Limerick. Cheri Bonawitz, Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a 3,454-square-foot retail building at 1071 Brighton Ave., Portland. John Doyon, Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fenster Geeks, LLC purchased a 132,000-square-foot warehouse at 77 Logistics Lane, Hermon. Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group; David Hughes, Epstein Commercial.

Spiller Drive, LLC purchased two industrial investment properties totaling 162,580 square feet on 12.52 acres at 22 and 48 Spiller Drive and 600 County Road, Westbrook. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

F-Pak ME, LLC purchased a two-building, 54,661-square-foot industrial complex in Lewiston. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

1006 Forest Avenue, LLC purchased a 5,235-square-foot office building at 1006 Forest Ave., Portland. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

973 Forest Associates LLC purchased a 7,313-square-foot office building at 973 Forest Ave., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Foley’s Fitness Real Estate LLC purchased 8.5 acres at 33 Haigis Parkway, Scarborough. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company; Jerry Applebee, Applebee Realty.

BLCC Development Group, LLC purchased 16,428 square feet of industrial space at 179 Neptune Drive, Brunswick. Tim Millett and Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company.

Blue Sky Counseling purchased a 4,832-square-foot office building at 70 First Rangeway Drive, Waterville. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Moosehead Marina LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot former school at 16 Education Lane, Rockwood. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

Davenport Rentals LLC purchased a 480-square-foot camp at 418 Millvale Road, Bucksport. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust leased 3,101 square feet of office space at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jonathan Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Compassus – Greater Maine leased 5,000 square feet of medical office space at 163 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Institute for Design Engineering & Life Sciences leased 2,153 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

GladHealth LLC leased 853 square feet of office space at 94 Auburn St., Portland. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Kristin Areglado Hurley leased 250 square feet of office space at 200 High St., Suite 1A, Portland. Robert Tragemann, Cardente Real Estate.

Reform Physical Therapy leased 1,800 square feet of retail/office space at 374 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth. Mike Cobb, Cardente Real Estate.

Live Well Chiropractic leased 636 square feet of office space at 2 Main St., Building 17, Suite 301 A/B, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Nib Mor leased 2,393 square feet of office and distribution space at 10 Westpoint Lane, Building 10, Suite 215 in Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Dirigo Pediatric Dentistry leased 4,721 square feet of office space at 701 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth. Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

Academy Mortgage leased 2,673 square feet of office space at 324 Cummings Road, South Portland. Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group; Marc Fishman, KW Commercial.

Epstein & O’Donovan LLP renewed its lease of 5,996 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Thomas Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Mousam River Gallery leased 840 square feet of artist studio space at 2 Main St., Building 17, Suite 219, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

SPI Global leased 7,589 square feet of office space at 1775 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Fair Dermondy Consulting Engineers leased 2,312 square feet of office space at 19 Ocean Ave., Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Craig Church, Magnusson Balfour.

Lessard Consulting, LLC leased 640 square feet of office space at 44 Exchange St., Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

RETAIL

Meowy Jane leased 2,470 square feet of retail space at 3 Market St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero and Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co. Commercial Real Estate.

New England Hi-Fi leased 2,900 square feet of retail space at 585 Broadway, South Portland. Brandon Mitchell, Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Homeport, LLC leased 3,958 square feet of retail space at 85 Commercial St., Portland. Charles Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Lewiston Pie, LLC dba Portland Pie Company leased 5,554 square feet of restaurant space at 188 Lincoln St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

DPW MAINE LLC dba CBD American Shaman leased 1,900 square feet of retail space at 18 Elm St., Gorham. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Kirk Butterfield, KW Commercial.

INDUSTRIAL

Royal River Heat Pumps leased 5,276 square feet of mixed-use space at 353 U.S. Route 1, Freeport. Thomas Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, and Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Nichols Portland leased 20,000 square feet of office/industrial space at 39 Wallace Ave., South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Jessica Estes, and Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear leased 5,197 square feet of light industrial space at 40 Main St., Building 13, Suite 223 in Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Northern Bayou Cold Brew leased 700 square feet of light industrial space at 2 Main St., Building 15, Suite 217, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Modula Inc., leased a 44,000-square-foot warehouse at 15 Gendron Drive, Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

