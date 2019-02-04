BOSTON — On the same day the New England Patriots returned home from their sixth Super Bowl victory, the Boston Red Sox equipment truck departed for spring training.

The truck left Fenway Park at about noon Monday for the 1,480-mile trip to the club’s spring training home on Fort Myers, Florida.

Al Hartz, of Milford, took the wheel of the 53-foot truck for the 21st consecutive year. The truck carried 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting helmets, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds among other items.

Last October the Red Sox won their fourth World Series of the 21st century.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 13.

ASTROS: Reliever Chris Devenski and Houston avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract worth $1,525,000.

The deal contains a $5,625,000 team option for 2020, and the option price could escalate based on games in 2019: $2,725,000 for 50, $2,825,000 for 60 and $2,925,000 for 68.

The agreement is at the midpoint of the $1.4 million the 28-year-old right-hander asked for and the $1.65 million he had been offered.

Devenski would earn $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also would get $75,000 if he is World Series MVP, and $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning League Championship Series MVP or earning a Gold Glove.

METS: New York does not expect to have an idea until sometime during the season when Yoenis Cespedes will return from surgery on both heels.

The 33-year-old outfielder was limited to 38 games last year. Dr. Robert Anderson operated to remove bone calcification from Cespedes’ right heel on Aug. 2 and from the left on Oct. 26.

While watching the team’s equipment truck leave for spring training Monday, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said, “I don’t think we’ll have an idea during spring training.”

RAYS: Outfielder Tommy Pham asked an arbitration panel for a raise from $570,100 to $4.1 million, and Tampa Bay argued for $3.5 million.

Arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Andrew Strongin and Gil Vernon are expected to decide the case Tuesday.

Pham hit .275 with 21 homers and 63 RBI for St. Louis and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 31. He batted .343 with seven homers and 22 RBI in 39 games for the Rays.

