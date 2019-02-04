PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made 41 saves, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday night for their eighth straight victory.

The Flyers pulled within five points of a playoff spot after having the NHL’s worst record on Jan. 9 – they were 14 points out of a postseason berth during the All-Star break just over a week ago. Philadelphia also became the first expansion club to reach 2,000 victories.

Hart, Philadelphia’s 20-year-old rookie, won his seventh straight start with another solid game. His best stop came with five minutes left when he dived with his right arm to deny Nikolay Goldobin from a sharp angle on a power play.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver, which was playing the first of three games in four nights.

The game was delayed for several minutes midway through the third period after Alexander Edler of Vancouver went down with a scary-looking injury. Edler’s skate got caught in Voracek’s stick, causing Edler to land face-first on the ice. With a bloodied face and dazed look, a conscious Edler was wheeled off on a stretcher while sitting upright.

Voracek scored on a breakaway 3:20 into the second period to put Philadelphia up 2-0. After Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev whiffed on a pass at the blue line, Phil Varone of Philadelphia lifted a pass ahead to perfectly set up Voracek.

KINGS 4, RANGERS 3: Tyler Toffoli scored 25 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles rallied at New York.

Toffoli’s ninth goal of the season came moments after Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers rang the puck off the post behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. Toffoli was mobbed by his teammates as Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist skated away in disgust.

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar added a goal for the Kings, who scored in the last minute of regulation and the first minute of overtime. Quick finished with 24 saves.

Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Adam McQuaid scored for the Rangers. Lundqvist made 26 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, DUCKS 1: Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added a goal and two assists, and Toronto won at home.

William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, which has won three straight at home after dropping six of their previous seven home games.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Leafs. Zach Hyman added two assists.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim. John Gibson made 30 saves before being pulled in favor of Chad Johnson after Toronto scored its fifth goal.

CAPITALS: Washington signed backup goaltender Pheonix Copley to a $3.3 million, three-year extension.

Copley will count $1.1 million against the salary cap in each of the next three seasons.

BLACKHAWKS: Veteran Brent Seabrook refuted a report that the team approached him about removing a no-movement clause from his contract.

“I haven’t been approached by anyone,” said Seabrook. “I don’t know where the reports are coming from.”

