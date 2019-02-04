HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Bretton scored seven points in the fourth quarter Monday night, including four of Gorham’s 10 points from the line, as the Rams held off Windham for a 46-39 victory in an SMAA boys’ basketball game at Windham.

Gorham (11-6) entered the final quarter with a 31-28 lead against the Eagles (7-10).

Bretton finished with 13 points, as did Grant Nadeau.

Nadeau also converted four fourth-quarter foul shots for the Rams. Dierhow Bol led the Eagles with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kaleb Cidre added 13 points and Chris Naylor had 12 rebounds for Windham.

SKIING

CHAMPION DIES: Matti Nykanen, a four-time Olympic ski jumping champion whose personal life was affected by alcohol problems, died Sunday at age 55.

Nykanen also won seven world championship gold medals. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lindsey Vonn, preparing for the final two races of her career, said her ailing knees feel fine after the opening downhill training session at Are, Sweden.

SAILING

SAILGP LEAGUE: Taylor Canfield of the America’s Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA joined the U.S. team in the fledgling SailGP league just two weeks before the inaugural regatta at Sydney, Australia.

The U.S. SailGP team announced the addition of Canfield as flight controller-tactician a day after launching its 50-foot foiling catamaran on Sydney Harbor.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool’s title challenge faltered again, drawing against West Ham 1-1 at London to hand Manchester City a chance to move into first place Wednesday.

Having also been held to a tie by Leicester in its last game, Liverpool has seen its lead over City trimmed to three points, with the second-place defending champion having a superior goal difference – the first tiebreaker.

• The British government is calling soccer leaders to a summit to discuss the spate of racist abuse and other forms of discrimination in recent months.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Referees are undergoing training over the next two weeks, paving the way for the FIFA council to approve the use of video reviews at this summer’s tournament in France.

TENNIS

SUD DE FRANCE: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rallied from a set down to beat fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round at Montpellier, France.

Tsonga, who has slipped to 210 in the world rankings after a long injury layoff, will next face another compatriot in fourth-seeded Gilles Simon, who received a first-round bye.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Winning race cars that fail postrace inspection will be disqualified, instead of the sport assessing less severe penalties several days later as it has in the past.

