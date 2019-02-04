A single-vehicle roll-over crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells has closed one north-bound lane of traffic.

The crash occurred near mile-marker 22 about 2 p.m. The right lane is closed while emergency personnel respond to the scene, said a dispatcher.

At least one person was ejected from the vehicle, but the extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic delays are expected in the area of the crash.

This story will be updated.

