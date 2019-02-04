Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that she has hired two new senior policy advisors.

Mary Ann Turowski previously served as director of politics and legislation for the Maine State Employees Association and Tom Abello previously worked as director of external affairs at The Nature Conservancy.

“Mary Anne and Tom are experienced and well-respected professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and talent to the office,”Mills said in a prepared statement. “The people of Maine will be well-served by their commitment to our state. I look forward to working with Mary Anne and Tom in the years ahead.”

Turowski, 64, most recently worked for the Maine State Employees Association, Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union, which includes 13,000 state workers and retirees. She began her career in 1979 as an income maintenance specialist for the Maine Department of Human Services, where she worked for 14 years.

Abello, 45, worked as director of external affairs for the Nature Conservancy of Maine for more than 19 years. He led state and federal policy, communications and marketing, and strategic partnerships for the organization.

Turowski and Abello will be responsible for overseeing a portfolio of legislative issues, including labor, state and local government, the state budget, and natural resources, Mills office said.

