Trinity Atwater, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach girls’ hockey: The sophomore goalie helped her team clinch the No. 1 seed in the South playoffs, making 18 saves in a 3-0 win over No. 2 Scarborough and 21 saves in a 2-2 tie against North contender St. Dom’s.

Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook indoor track: Bayak, a senior, broke the SMAA high jump record by clearing 5-10½ – a mark that ranks third in the country this season.

Luke Chessie, Thornton Academy boys’ hockey: The senior forward scored an overtime goal to give the Golden Trojans a 3-2 win over previously undefeated Lewiston, extending Thornton’s winning streak to seven games. Chessie also scored both goals for the Trojans in a 2-1 win over Edward Little.

Tristram Coffin, Scarborough indoor track: The junior distance runner broke the school record in the 2-mile run and improved his personal best by 21 seconds with a state-leading time of 9:39.43.

Olivia Harper, Morse swimming: A junior, Harper set school and pool records in Friday’s 100-70 victory over Belfast by winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 5.12 seconds at the Bath Area Family YMCA. She also set a pool record of 25.68 in her 50 backstroke leadoff leg of Morse’s 200 medley relay.

Thomas Morris, Yarmouth Alpine skiing: A sophomore, Morris won a Western Maine Conference giant slalom race Friday at Shawnee Peak by nine hundredths of a second over defending Class B slalom state champion Killian Lathrop of Cape Elizabeth and a field of 60 from six schools.

Ben Onek, Deering basketball: Onek, a 6-foot-6 senior, scored 24 points in a last-second loss to Thornton Academy, then had 33 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots in a win over Noble.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland basketball: The 5-foot-11 junior scored 20 points in a win over Edward Little and 23 points in a win over Gorham as the Red Riots improved to 15-1.

