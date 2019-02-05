As a diabetic and bilateral amputee, John Gillis relies on CBD, a derivative of the cannabis plant, to manage his constant pain.

The 30-year-old Dexter resident uses CBD-infused food, tinctures and lotion to control the pain, but he lost the right to buy all but the lotions since state health authorities started ordering businesses to remove oral CBD products from their shelves last month.

“I have a lot of chronic pains and aches,” Gillis said. “Tinctures help to ease a lot of my internal pains, headaches and migraines… Without it, I’d be in constant pain, or taking opiates, which I absolutely refuse to do.”

Gillis was one of more than 100 people who attended a rally at the State House Tuesday to protest the state removal order. The rally drew CBD users, hemp farmers, medical marijuana caregivers and retailers who use or earn a living from CBD products.

Last month, state health authorities concluded that consumable food, tinctures and beverages containing cannabidiol, or “CBD,” can’t be sold to the general public because the hemp-derived compound is not a federally approved food additive.

The ruling threatens to derail Maine’s fast-growing hemp industry, in which farmers, extraction labs and retailers are investing millions of dollars, at a time when the CBD-only market here and across the country is poised for explosive growth.

The U.S. market hit $591 million in 2018, according to the Brightfield Group, a national industry analyst. With new federal legislation making non-psychotropic CBD distinct from marijuana, its intoxicating cannabis cousin, CBD sales could hit $22 billion by 2022, Brightfield said.

On Tuesday, while the CBD rally was occuring on the third floor, state officials were meeting to figure out a path forward that would save the state hemp industry and keep CBD-only products on store shelves despite the changing federal landscape, according to Gov. Janet Mills.

“The administration recognizes the frustration and concern,” said spokesman Scott Ogden.

The answer may lie in emergency legislation that would make the sale of hemp-derived CBD in Maine legal, Ogden said. Rep Craig Hickman, a Winthrop organic farmer who chairs the state’s agriculture committee, introduced a bill to do that Tuesday that has Mills’ support.

Hickman hopes to get a public hearing on the bill, LD 630, by the end of the month. He said the state order that has caused so much anxiety and confusion is based upon a federal agency that regulates interstate food commerce, not food products that stay within the state.

“These regulations diminish the livelihoods of our hemp farmers, food producers and retailers, hurt rural communities and deprive Maine people of the food they consider necessary for their own and their animals’ well-being,” Hickman said.

Dave Whitten, the owner of Sticky Bud Farms in Windham, is hopeful the state will reverse the CBD prohibition so he can keep selling his CBD dog biscuits. As a caregiver, Whitten could still sell CBD to card-carrying patients, but he thinks CBD should be available to all, including dogs.

“People walk into my store desperate for something to help their dog,” Whitten said Tuesday. “I have a CBD dog biscuit that does wonders for separation anxiety. People are skeptical at first – heck, I was skeptical of CBD at first, too – but it works wonders. Just ask my customers.”

CBD products aren’t going to disappear, however. Medical marijuana patients can still buy oral CBDs from licensed caregivers like Whitten or dispensaries, and businesses can still sell CBD that can be smoked, vaped, worn as a patch or applied as a lotion.

But patients like Gillis said he needs more than just CBD lotions to control his pain. He doesn’t want to get his medical card, however, because he doesn’t want to end up on a list of cannabis users or give up his right to carry a firearm, something cannabis users don’t have.

“There’s still a stigma,” Gillis said. “I need something that works, but I don’t want to get labeled.”

Penelope Overton can be contacte4d at 791-6463 or [email protected]

Share

< Previous

filed under: