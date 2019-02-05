Ben Onek was tired of watching helplessly.

After picking up his third foul early in the second quarter Tuesday night, Onek returned for the start of the second half and immediately paced a 15-point run that led Deering to a 70-54 victory against Cheverus at Keegan Gymnasium.

Onek scored five quick points and fed Max Morrione for a breakaway dunk to help the Rams go from a 34-29 lead to a 49-29 advantage. Deering never let the Stags get closer than 11 points again.

Onek finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (11-6).

“I wanted to get back on the court really badly,” said Onek. “I know I can help out the guys, but I can’t do that when I’m on the bench.”

Onek made it clear early that he was going to be tough to stop, draining three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scoring 11 points.

Deering closed the first quarter on a 12-3 run, capped by a runner from Darryl Germain just before the horn, to take a 21-13 lead.

The Rams went up by nine on a three-point play from Germain, but with 6:50 to go in the half, Onek was called for his third foul and sat out the remainder of the quarter.

Cheverus tried to capitalize, drawing within four on a 3-pointer from Patrick Foster, but a Germain (19 points) layup and two free throws made it 28-20.

After the Stags pulled within two on 3-pointers from Matt Duchaine and Owen Burke, Deering again opened it up to eight before Cheverus cut the deficit to 34-29 at halftime.

“(Ben) carries such a load for us, so when he’s out it’s our job to pick him up,” said Mike Randall (15 points).

Onek then returned and the Rams dominated in the third quarter to take a 53-35 lead.

“I was a little hot tonight,” Onek said. “I was lucky to hit shots and I was trying to penetrate.”

In the fourth, the Stags drew within 61-50 on a 3-pointer from Burke, but Randall countered with two layups and Germain made a 3-pointer to end all doubt.

“We play together and we take good shots, and we win games. That’s what we do,” said Deering Coach Todd Wing.

Cheverus (9-8) was paced by a game-high 22 points from Burke and 11 apiece from Duchaine and Foster.

“(Deering) just made their shots,” said Stags Coach Ryan Soucie. “I do think we missed an opportunity (when Onek had three fouls) and we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well.

“My kids didn’t quit, but Deering’s size and athleticism hindered what we wanted to do and made us rush offensively.”

