As the Miami Dolphins aim to rebuild their roster for long-term success, they have shown a commitment to new head coach Brian Flores with a five-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN reported Tuesday report.

Flores was introduced as coach on Monday, one day after his Patriots’ defense was key in winning Super Bowl LIII.

NFL head coaches typically get three- or four-year deals with an option for an additional season. Miami could terminate the deal prematurely, but the agreement shows they are committed to him going forward.

“I’m thankful that I’m a part of this organization now,” Flores said Monday during his introductory news conference. “We’re going to do everything possible to win games and build the culture and build a winner here. I’ll do everything in my power and work as hard as possible to make that happen.”

49ERS: Wes Welker, who led the NFL in receptions three times with the Patriots tenure, is joining the San Francisco coaching staff, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Welker’s role, likely as a receivers coach, has yet to be announced or confirmed by the 49ers. Welker, 37, spent the past two years as a Houston Texans assistant.

FANS IN three states legally bet almost $185.5 million on the Super Bowl, with sportsbooks ending with mixed results and Nevada operators seeing the first drop in the total wagered on the game since 2015.

The game was the first major professional sporting event to be posted on the boards of sportsbooks outside Nevada. All opened after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a federal ban on wagering on sports last year.

CARDINALS: Arizona claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Cleveland.

Vallejo appeared in 13 games for Cleveland last season, making one start. The Browns claimed him off waivers from Buffalo.

JETS: New York released offensive lineman Spencer Long Tuesday, saving almost $6.5 million on next season’s salary cap.

