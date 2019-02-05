Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of robbing a downtown restaurant at knifepoint Saturday night.

The owner of Mi Sen Noodle Bar at 630 Congress St. told the Portland Press Herald on Monday how a man had asked to use the restaurant’s bathroom, then approached the owner with a small kitchen knife and demanded that he open the cash register. When the owner pretended he did not know how to open it, the man took the entire cash drawer from the register and left the restaurant with it.

Surveillance still. Photo courtesy Portland Police Department

Portland police released some additional information Tuesday, saying the man walked or ran east on Congress Street and briefly tried to enter the locked passenger-side door of a car that was stopped in traffic on Congress Street at High Street. He was last seen running on High Street toward Spring Street, police said.

Police also released photos from surveillance video and described the suspect as a white man about 6-feet-1-inch tall, with a medium build and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing an oversize dark-colored jacket over a beige shirt, a pink shirt and a green hooded sweatshirt, police said. Witnesses said he smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

Portland police are asking anyone with information that might help to call the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

Information can also be provided confidentially at www.portland-police.com, or by texting the keyword “GOTCHA” plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES), or by leaving an anonymous message at 874-8584.

