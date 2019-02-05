SACO — Dylan Griffith scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as Thornton Academy pulled away to a 49-43 victory against Scarborough in an SMAA boys’ basketball game at Linnell Gymnasium.

Peyton Jones had 12 points to lead the Trojans (13-4), who used a 16-10 run in the final quarter to pull away from the Red Storm (10-8) after a tie game through three quarter. Robert Gawronski tossed in eight points.

Nick Fiorello scored a game-high 15 points for Scarborough.

FOREST HILLS 67, VINALHAVEN 35: Parker Desjardins scored a game-high 33 points and Hunter Cuddy added 14 as the Tigers (18-0) rolled past the Vikings (2-14) at Fairfield.

Dalton Gregoire scored nine points for Forest Hills.

WAYNFLETE 77, ST. DOMINIC 23: Finn Scott had 16 points, including 10 in the first half, and grabbed eight boards for the Flyers (13-2), who opened a 46-11 halftime lead and rolled past the Saints (2-15) at Auburn.

Alex Saade also had 16 points for Waynflete. Asker Hussein and Diraige Dahia added seven apiece.

Ethan Bosse led St. Dom’s with 13 points.

FALMOUTH 68, WESTBROOK 37: Nik Hester, who finished with 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and nine points, was a defensive force in the third period as the Yachtsmen (13-4) held Westbrook (1-16) to five points while opening a 44-24 lead at Falmouth.

Will Gravier scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

Mike Simonds scored 20 points to lead Falmouth. Kevin Malonda scored 20 for the Blue Blazes.

FREEPORT 67, WELLS 35: Toby Holt scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter as the Falcons (11-6) used a 22-12 run to open a 50-31 lead against the Warriors (8-9) at Freeport.

Gabe Wagner added nine points for Freeport.

Matt Sherburne led Wells with 10 points.

KENNEBUNK 80, SANFORD 64: Max Murray scored a game-high 29 points and Kyle Pasieniuk had 12 of his 14 in the third quarter for the Rams (13-4), who totaled 55 points in the second half to put away the Spartans (5-12) at Sanford.

Adam Lux also had 14 points and Zack Sullivan added 12 for Kennebunk, which outscored Sanford 30-19 in the third period to take a 55-46 lead.

Carson Bickford scored 20 points for Sanford, which led 27-25 at halftime. Ryan Robichaud had 11 and Leyton Bickford added 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 67, SACOPEE VALLEY 53: Te’Andre King and Chris Hamblett combined for 15 points in the second quarter as the Panthers (10-7) used an 18-9 run to take a 27-20 lead against the Hawks (7-10) at Yarmouth.

King finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Hamblett wound up with 22 points and eight steals for NYA.

McGwire Sawyer led Sacopee Valley with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Michael Murphy tossed in 13 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 55, LAKE REGION 46: Oscar Saunders poured in 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter as the Raiders (7-10) used a 22-14 run to take control and defeat the Lakers (4-13) at Fryeburg.

Nathan Knapp chipped in with 15 points for Fryeburg, which led 25-21 at halftime.

Derek Langadas led Lake Region with 12 points.

PORTLAND 51, SOUTH PORTLAND 39: Pedro Fonseca scored 20 points for the Bulldogs (10-7), who gradually pulled away from South Portland (9-8) at Portland.

Trey Ballew added 12 points and eight rebounds for Portland. Geremi Baez scored nine points to lead the Red Riots.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 53, MT. ARARAT 50: Ryan Creamer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Panthers (12-5) rallied to beat the Eagles (9-8) at Waldoboro.

Medomak, trailing 42-35 after three quarters, made it 50-50 on a baseline jumper from Trevor Brown with 20 seconds left.

Mt. Ararat then turned the ball over, leading to Creamer’s winning basket.

TRAIP ACADEMY 64, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60: The Rangers (12-5) opened with a 20-9 run, paced by 13 early points by Will Stuart, and outlasted the Seagulls (7-10) at Old Orchard Beach.

Stuart finished with 28 points and Jordan Polanco tossed in 18 for Traip.

CONY 93, MORSE 48: Dakota Dearborn scored 18 points to lead the Rams (13-4) over the Shipbuilders (4-13) at Bath.

CAPE ELIZABETH 47, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 46: Quinton Morse scored a game-high 16 points and the Capers (10-7) held off the Patriots (12-5) after surrendering most of a nine-point lead with 1:30 remaining at Cape Elizabeth.

Zack Pomerleau scored 15 points for the Patriots, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

LEAVITT 73, LINCOLN ACADEMY 41: Wyatt Hathaway scored a game-high 23 points to power Leavitt (14-3) over Lincoln Academy (1-16) at Newcastle.

HOCKEY

GORHAM 9, WINDHAM 1: Cole Perrault had two goals and an assist, and Nolan Gava added a pair of goals for the Rams (7-5), who opened a 4-1 first-period lead and pulled away from Windham/Westbrook (1-10) at Gorham.

Tanner Garand, Trevor Gray and Aidan Owens each had a goal and an assist for Gorham, which received scoring from seven players. Dominic Lorello and Jonah Bird added goals.

