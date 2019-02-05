Bella Cloutier scored 14 points and Maggie Whitmore added 10 as South Portland earned a 40-27 victory against Portland in an SMAA girls’ basketball game Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

Jill Joyce scored 10 points to lead Portland (8-9).

The Red Riots (16-1), trailing 8-2 after one period, used two 3-pointers from Jena Leckie and one from Cloutier to outscore Portland 17-4 in the second.

DEERING 48, CHEVERUS 36: Delaney Haines scored 19 points as visiting Deering (4-13) defeated Cheverus (5-12) in Portland for its third straight victory.

Victoria Garand added 12 points for the Rams.

BOOTHBAY REGION 65, TELSTAR 36: Faith Blethen had 23 points to lead the Seahawks (18-0) over Telstar (3-15) at Bethel.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 54, SACOPEE VALLEY 39: Catherine Reid scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the second half as the Panthers (13-4) cruised past the Hawks (5-12) at Yarmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 63, THORNTON ACADEMY 27: Julia Freeman scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half as the Red Storm (16-2) raced to a 35-10 halftime lead over the Trojans (4-13) at Scarborough.

FALMOUTH 60, WESTBROOK 44: Chelsea Gravier scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, Karley Piers finished with 18 and the Yachtsmen (2-15) used a big first half to beat the Blue Blazes (3-14) at Westbrook.

NOBLE 56, BIDDEFORD 38: Olivia Howard scored 20 points and the Knights (10-7) went on a 21-13 run in the third period after taking a six-point halftime lead to get past the Tigers (4-13) in North Berwick.

ST. DOMINIC 61, WAYNFLETE 38: Becca Zimmerman had a game-high 26 points as St. Dom’s (10-7) defeated Waynflete (1-15) in Portland.

GREELY 71, YORK 33: Anna DeWolfe and Camille Clement combined for 28 first-half points as the visiting Rangers (17-0) took a 41-18 lead against the Wildcats (7-10).

BONNY EAGLE 51, MASSABESIC 36: Samantha Averill scored her 14 points before halftime, Emily Bartash also finished with 14 and the Scots (11-6) downed the Mustangs (6-11) in Standish.

WELLS 39, FREEPORT 35: Franny Ramsdell and Mackenzie Foss combined to score 21 points in the second half as the Warriors (12-5) recovered from a 20-8 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Falcons (14-3).

TRAIP ACADEMY 47, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 39: Kiki Huntress scored 16 points, and Marlee Sumsion added nine points and 11 rebounds as the Rangers (7-10) beat Old Orchard Beach (10-7) in Kittery.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40, LAKE REGION 29: Sierra Lyman scored nine points, Kaylee Emery and Tina LeBlanc each had eight, and the Raiders (4-13) outscored the Lakers (6-11) 22-8 in the second and third quarters in Fryeburg.

GORHAM 63, WINDHAM 48: Mackenzie Holmes scored 15 of her 42 points in the fourth period as the Rams (11-6) pulled away from Windham (10-7) in Gorham.

KENNEBUNK 43, SANFORD 40: Emily Archibald, who finished with 18 points and 22 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer with one minute left to give the Rams (11-6) a 43-38 lead against the Spartans (7-10) in Kennebunk.

GRAY-NEW GLOCUESTER 40, CAPE ELIZABETH 34: Jordan Grant scored a game-high 19 points and the Patriots (15-2) closed on a 12-4 run to beat the Capers (7-10) in Gray.

BRUNSWICK 50, EDWARD LITTLE 39: Alexis Guptil scored a team-high 12 points, Charlotte MacMillan had 10 points, eight assists and four steals, and the Dragons (16-1) went 11 of 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Eddies (9-8) in Brunswick.

CONY 65, MORSE 39: Julia Reny and Linelys Velazquez each scored 11 points for Cony (2-15) against the Shipbuilders (0-17) in Augusta.

YARMOUTH 44, POLAND 17: Margaret McNeil scored a game-high 15 points to lead Yarmouth (11-6) over the Knights (4-13) in Poland.

