A Baileyville man was rescued by game wardens using an airboat after his ATV broke through thin ice Tuesday in Washington County.

An ice fisherman witnessed the ATV break through the ice into open water around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Grand Falls Flowage, across from the Squirrel Point boat landing. The operator of the Can-Am ATV, 56-year-old Mike Murphy, was able to get to Walls Island to wait for helps, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Murphy was not injured, but poor ice conditions between the island and mainland prevented him from getting back to safety. MacDonald said ice conditions in that area are often poor.

Game Wardens Brad Richard and Joey Gardner and Baileyville Fire Chief John McPhee used a Maine Warden Service airboat to get to Murphy.

The ATV was retrieved from open water and towed back to shore.

