The very public, very messy trade request of Anthony Davis epitomizes what the NBA has become. It is an absurd, star-crazed hot mess. The drama is also too compelling to ignore.

Davis upstaged the Super Bowl hype last week when his agent, Rich Paul, announced that he wanted out of New Orleans. It created a tight window before Thursday’s trade deadline to begin what could be a two-phase process for his exit. Phase 1 is, in essence, a presale to which the Los Angeles Lakers have exclusive access. If they can’t convince the Pelicans to make a deal, Davis will endure a long, awkward wait until the offseason, when more teams – most notably the Boston Celtics – will have the resources to make a potentially stronger offer.

The Pelicans have until 3 p.m. Thursday to decide whether to trade Anthony Davis now or wait until the offseason, when better offers might be available. Associated Press/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry has long defined the NBA, but we’re used to seeing legendary players compete on the court. This time, front offices are battling in private – except when information is leaked and the process becomes so overreported that it complicates the negotiations. For as enjoyable as the constant speculation and reality-show aspect of the NBA can be, this is a problem. At some point, the actual game needs to carry the league again.

The quality of play is certainly there, as is the talent and charisma of the league’s top players. But star movement has filled a vacuum created by a lack of parity. It has caused personnel acquisition (free agency, trades, the draft at times) to become as popular as the regular season and playoffs. That’s fine if it all leads to a more balanced league in which, say, five or six teams have legitimate championship dreams. Right now, however, it seems to be a vicious cycle of instability, led by players who have assumed power without really knowing what they want.

On the whims of entitled 20-somethings who would rather escape than grind – or who would rather go to the next shiny market than coexist with another star (here’s to you, Kyrie Irving) – the NBA keeps spinning and spinning. Every prominent player is in pursuit of a move that supposedly will change the landscape of the league, yet the Golden State Warriors have no established worthy adversary.

It has been nearly nine years since LeBron James changed the game by joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. They had the intelligence and audacity to orchestrate a superstar partnership, and while it took the leadership of Heat President Pat Riley and the coaching of Erik Spoelstra to help them win two titles in four years together, the lasting legacy is that they taught players how to manipulate the NBA system and wield their power in the team-building process.

Since then, stars have craved such freedom, and the league has dealt with a dilemma. The shocking trades, the innuendo and the free-agent bonanzas have caused fans to obsess about the sport more than ever. But star retention, especially in small markets, is a concern. The supermax contract was implemented to give elite players financial incentive to stay put. But as LeBron and Co. taught them, when you’re a max-contract player who supplements that salary with fat endorsements, you don’t have to be a prisoner to the biggest offer.

Two years ago, when Chris Paul was trying to figure out his future, he allowed ESPN to produce a documentary about his decision. He met with his friend, Jay-Z, the rap and entertainment mogul. Paul was telling him about various offers, ranging from $150 million to $200 million. Jay-Z listened and then spoke his mind.

“Ain’t gonna change your life,” Jay-Z said about the offers. “You get 150, you get 200 – it’s the same thing. You’re gonna ride the same plane. You’re gonna wear the same sneakers. That (expletive) ain’t gonna change your life. One-fifty, 200 – same thing. … Your happiness, now that’s worth everything.”

When you’re in such a financial stratosphere, you can think differently. And that makes it difficult for the NBA to create a retention strategy that doesn’t involve making players eligible to receive an even greater amount of ludicrous, mind-blowing money to stay.

But something has to change soon. The Davis situation could end up being a tipping point. Really, over the past nine years, there have been just a couple of league-altering star decisions: James’ moves to Miami, then back to Cleveland and then to Los Angeles; and Kevin Durant joining the Warriors in 2016. Davis figures to be the third player on this exclusive list. He is the best of all modern big men, and he’s only 25. If he forces his way to the Lakers – his preferred destination – he would join James in a historic tandem and set up the Lakers to thrive post-LeBron. And it would tick off the rest of the league, perhaps more than when Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State.

This intrigue is carrying the sports world through what is typically a slow week. But beneath all the interest and drama, there is the troubling notion that the league’s best player has been transparently conniving in pursuit of a superstar partner. James caused a ruckus in December when he declared in an interview that it would be “amazing” to play with Davis, and after accusations of tampering, he grinned the next day and told reporters, “I would love to play with a lot of great players.”

