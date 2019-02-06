It’s very sad news that our wayward visitor, the great black hawk, had to be euthanized (Jan. 31). I am one of many people who were able to see this magnificent raptor.

I thank Avian Haven for all they did to try to save his life. Soar on, Mr. Hawk, you will be missed!

Kevin McPherson

Saco

