MECHANIC FALLS — A Norway man is accused of crashing a pickup truck on Pleasant Street on Tuesday night, causing serious injury to a passenger, and then leaving the scene. He was arrested Wednesday morning after turning himself in to police around 5 a.m.

Eric Campbell, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Both charges are Class C felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Campbell was driving a Toyota pickup truck northbound on Pleasant Street near the North Street intersection at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the truck went off the road, striking at least two utility poles and a tree, Police Chief Jeffrey Goss said.

Campbell’s passenger was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries. Police were withholding the name of the passenger pending notification of his family because he suffered life-threatening injuries, Goss said.

Campbell, who escaped injury, fled after the crash, Goss said. A tracking dog from Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was brought to the scene to help search for Campbell.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash, standard procedure in crashes that result in life-threatening injuries.

Campbell was taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where was being held in lieu of $3,000 cash bail. He’s expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday.

