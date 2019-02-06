BANGOR — Blanca Millan scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half, and the University of Maine pulled away to a 66-45 victory over Vermont at Cross Insurance Center, the Black Bears’ fifth straight win.

Parise Rossignol tossed in 14 points, and Tanesha Sutton added 12 for Maine (16-7, 9-1 America East), which led 23-19 at halftime.

Josie Larkins led Vermont (9-13, 5-5) with 19 points.

CMCC 62, SMCC 55: Alex Bessey scored 10 of her 19 points during a 14-0 fourth-quarter run that pushed Central Maine CC (21-2, 14-0 Yankee Small College) past Southern Maine CC (18-5, 13-3) at South Portland.

Brooke Reynolds had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs, who trailed 47-42 after three quarters.

Amanda Brett had 15 points for the Seawolves. Priscila Berdeja added 13 points, and Abigail Ramirez had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 59, USM 52: Anna Berry had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Warriors (14-8 9-4 Little East) rode a hot start to a win over Southern Maine (12-9, 8-5) at Gorham.

Eastern Connecticut led by as many as 15 points midway through the third quarter. Southern Maine got as close as three, 53-50, on a Michelle Rowe layup with 2:24 remaining in the game.

Jackie Luckhardt paced the Huskies with 15 points.

(5) CONNECTICUT 118, EAST CAROLINA 55: All-American Katie Lou Samuelson broke out of her shooting slump, scoring a season-high 32 points to lead UConn (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic) over East Carolina (11-11, 2-7) at Hartford, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 86, MAINE 63: Ernie Duncan scored 26 points, Anthony Lamb added 24 and Vermont (18-5, 8-1 America East) routed the Black Bears (5-19, 3-6) at Burlington, Vermont.

The Catamounts have beaten Maine 16 consecutive times, their longest active winning streak against a conference opponent.

Isaiah White had 21 points to lead the Black Bears. Andrew Fleming added 16.

SMCC 74, CMCC 53: Ryan Cloutier scored 18 points, and the Seawolves (20-4, 15-1 YSCC) grabbed a 37-22 halftime lead on their way to beating the Mustangs (15-8, 9-6) at South Portland.

Anderson Kavutse and Atencio Martin each had 15 points for SMCC, with Martin pulling down 13 rebounds.

Rodney Theodore and Mark McDonald had 11 points apiece for CMCC.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 80, USM 56: Cory Muckle scored 25 points, and the Warriors (17-5, 1-2 Little East) took control with a 19-4 run midway through the second half to beat the Huskies (4-17, 2-11) at Gorham.

Christian McCue scored 22 points for Southern Maine, and Kylani Lafleur had 10 points with 13 rebounds.

(24) MARYLAND 60, NEBRASKA 45: Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and fueled Maryland’s decisive surge in the first half, and the Terrapins (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) won at fading Nebraska (13-10, 3-9).

