LEWISTON — Dustin Lappin recorded a hat trick Wednesday night as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete sent top-ranked Lewiston to its second straight boys’ hockey loss, 5-1 at the Androscoggin Colisee.

After Lewiston (13-2) took the early lead on a goal by Kurtis Pelletier, Lappin tied the game. In the second period, South Portland (7-6) scored three straight goals.

GREELY 11, GORHAM 1: Jake MacDonald and Jackson Williams each scored twice, Andrew Moore had four assists and the Rangers (11-2) rolled past the Rams (7-6) at Family Ice Center.

Evan Dutil and Ryan Moore each contributed a goal and two assists.

Cole Perreault scored early in the third period for Gorham.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YORK 0: Sophia Venditti scored twice in the first period and fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (10-9) advanced to the South semifinals with a win over No. 5 York/Traip/Marshwood (7-11-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

SCHAEFFER AWARD: Four forwards and four defenseman are finalists for the Becky Schaeffer Award, given to Maine’s best senior girls’ hockey player.

The finalists are Scarborough defenseman Courtney Brochu, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland forward Taylor Cailler, Portland/Deering forward Emily Demers, St. Dom’s forward Avery Lutryzkowski, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach defenseman Zoe Mazur, Greely/Gray-New Gloucester defenseman Jayme Morrison, Falmouth defenseman Kayla Sarazin and Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland forward Sophia Venditti.

The winner will be announced at the senior all-star game at Falmouth’s Family Ice Center on Feb. 28.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 101, TELSTAR 30: Steve Reny scored 18 points for the Seahawks (14-4), who jumped to a 59-15 halftime lead against the Rebels (2-16) at Boothbay Harbor.

Brett Hollowell added 14 points, Stephen Bennett had 13 and Nicholas Morley chipped in with 11.

Brayden Stevens scored 19 points for Telstar.

