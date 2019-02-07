The Russell Libby Agricultural Scholar Awards are a joint project of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. They are generously supported by Lee Auto Malls. Awards are granted to honor the late Russell Libby, who led the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association for 17 years and dedicated his life to growing the organic food movement. The scholarships offer support to students and teachers seeking to deepen their knowledge of organic and sustainable farm systems.

Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded in the following categories:

• MOFGA Journeyperson Program participant

• Maine high school senior planning to study sustainable or organic farming (preference for colleges in the state)

• Teacher, school or education center looking to support an agricultural-related classroom project in Maine

Winners will be notified by Wednesday, March 27 and be contacted by the staff of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for inclusion in a special section, which will publish on Sunday, April 21. Winners will also be honored at the 5th Annual Source Maine Sustainability Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, ME.

Application deadline is Wednesday, March 20.

For further information about Russell Libby Agricultural Scholarships, contact Anna Libby: [email protected] For details about the Source Sustainability Awards, contact Peggy Grodinsky: [email protected]

