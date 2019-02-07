Central Maine Power Co. admitted Thursday that it had another breakdown in customer service last month when it mistakenly informed 62,000 residential electricity users that they would be receiving a credit on their bills.

The message that appeared on bills mailed in late January was intended to be sent only to 122 large industrial energy users that are owed about $3.2 million in overages that were the result of prepayments companies made based on a formula set by regulators several years ago, a company spokeswoman said Thursday night.

“It was the right message sent to the wrong group of customers,” Catharine Hartnett said in a telephone interview. “This was an unfortunate error that stands out due to some of the customer service issues we have been experiencing.”

The blunder is the latest setback for Maine’s largest utility company, which has been under fire for failing to address customers’ complaints and for failing to issue monthly bills to thousands of new and existing customers. It also comes at a time the company is trying to rally support for its proposal to build a 145-mile transmission line through western Maine that would bring hydroelectric power from Quebec to Massachusetts.

Hartnett said that once CMP became aware of the refund issue, it notified the Public Utilities Commission on Jan. 31 that there had been a miscommunication.

Hartnett blamed the mistake on human error, specifically a computer programmer in the company’s Customer Service Department. She said the error had nothing to do with the company’s new “SmartCare” billing system.

Hartnett said no one was harmed by the advisory message, emphasizing that no one in the residential group received refunds.

Utility regulators at the PUC, under pressure to investigate billing problems, decided last month to open a full investigation into CMP’s metering and billing systems practices. CMP launched a new billing system in late 2017.

In a separate matter, the PUC also said it will look further into the communications and customer service shortcomings. Hundreds of customers have not been receiving bills or are getting bills without charges even though they are using electricity.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: