PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby has been moved to the general population but hasn’t had any visits from family four months after arriving at a Pennsylvania state prison.

The 81-year-old Cosby, who is legally blind, has been moved out of special housing where he spent time getting acclimated, a prison spokeswoman said. He still has inmates assigned to help him throughout the day, given his age and disability.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said he doesn’t expect Camille Cosby or their daughters to visit the prison, which is about 20 miles from a family estate in the Philadelphia suburbs. Cosby is serving a three-to-10-year term for drugging and molesting a woman there in 2004.

“He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” said Wyatt, who visits regularly. “Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?”

Camille Cosby made just one brief appearance at each of her husband’s two criminal trials, and their three surviving daughters stayed away. Cosby’s wife of more than 50 years did, however, file an ethics complaint against the trial judge last year, accusing him of bias in the case.

She continues to strategize on her husband’s behalf behind the scenes, Wyatt said Thursday.

Cosby, after being moved last week, now has a single cell in a two-story unit at the newly built SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County. Wyatt said he’s in a unit reserved for veterans.

Cosby believes he is a “political prisoner,” targeted for his social and political views much like heroes Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela, Wyatt said.

