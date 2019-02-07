ROCKLAND — Maine’s highest court is considering the appeal of a truck driver from Tennessee who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2016 crash that killed two people.

A jury previously found Randall Weddle, 56, guilty of manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving, among other charges.

Police say he was drunk when his lumber truck caused a crash in the town of Washington that killed Christina Torres York, 45, and Paul Fowles, 74.

The Bangor Daily News reported that attorney Jeremy Pratt filed an appeal to overturn Weddle’s conviction, saying the trial court was wrong to allow a roadside blood test, among other errors.

The state Supreme Judicial Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments Thursday.

Pratt says he will pursue an appeal at the federal level if necessary.

