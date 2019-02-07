Former Deering High star Ryan Flaherty has signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, the team announced Thursday.
He has a non-roster invitation to the Indians’ spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona.
Flaherty, 32, played 81 games last season in a utility role with the Atlanta Braves, batting .217. He previously played six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, mostly as an infielder.
Over seven major league seasons, Flaherty has a .216 career batting average with 37 home runs.
Flaherty, a native of Portland, was a free agent. He has been training in Florida this winter in Florida at Cressey Sports Performance. It is a popular destination for pro baseball players, run by Eric Cressey, a native of Kennebunkport.
