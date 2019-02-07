GORHAM — Payton Jones scored 15 points and Dylan Griffin added 12 as Thornton Academy closed out the regular season with a 47-37 boys’ basketball win over Gorham on Thursday night.

The Trojans (14-4) jumped to an 11-5 first-quarter lead and led 23-15 at halftime in winning their sixth straight.

Grant Nadeau led the Rams (11-7) with 10 points. Jordan Bretton added eight.

SOUTH PORTLAND 67, CHEVERUS 60: Tyree Bitjoka hit a 3-pointer in overtime, and also went 4 of 4 from the line as the Red Riots (10-8) closed out the game with a 14-7 overtime advantage against Cheverus (9-9) in South Portland.

Scott Lewis finished with 19 for South Portland, and Bitjoka 17. Nick Galli led the Stags with 19 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 56, POLAND 32: Nathan Mullen and Andrew Hartel scored 14 points apiece as the Capers (11-7) cruised to a 35-16 halftime lead over the Knights (5-13) at Cape Elizabeth.

Quinn Morse helped with seven points.

Andrew Frechette paced Poland with nine points.

GREELY 56, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 41: Andrew Storey scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as the Rangers (15-3) downed the Raiders (7-10) at Cumberland.

Logan Bagshaw added 12 and Zach Brown had 11 for the Rangers, who led 34-12 at halftime.

Nathan Knapp scored 12 points for Fryeburg. Tucker Buzzell added 11.

FREEPORT 63, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52: Gabe Wagner scored 20 points, Toby Holt had 19 and the Falcons (12-6) used a 21-6 advantage in the third quarter after trailing by three at halftime to get past the Patriots (12-6) at Gray.

Freeport led 44-32 heading into the fourth.

Nicklaus Pelletier scored 12 points, and Zack Pomerleau and Colby Hunter each had 11 for Gray-New Gloucester.

WESTBROOK 61, BIDDEFORD 57: Kevin Malonda scored 11 of his 21 points during a 18-9 run in the second quarter for the Blue Blazes (2-16), who held on to beat the Tigers (5-13) at Westbrook.

Michael Connolly added 18 points for Westbrook, which took a 35-24 lead at halftime.

Cody Saucier scored a game-high 26 points by knocking down six 3-pointers for Biddeford. Carter Edgerton chipped in with 13.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 71, SACOPEE VALLEY 57: Zachary LaPlante scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to help the Seagulls (8-10) take a 41-25 lead in beating the Hawks (6-12) at Old Orchard Beach.

Trevor Allen added 16 points for Old Orchard, which led a 52-38 heading into the fourth.

McGwire Sayer scored 22 points for Sacopee. Michael Murphy had 18.

BONNY EAGLE 38, WINDHAM 33: Jacob Humphrey scored 14 points, Zack Maturo had nine of his 13 in the first half, and the Scots (15-3) raced to a 22-10 lead at halftime to beat the Eagles (7-11) at Standish.

Dierhow Bol scored a game-high 19 points for Windham, which outscored Bonny Eagle 10-6 in the third to make it 28-20.

YORK 52, WELLS 49: Will MacDonald scored 16 points and Riley Linn added 11 as the Wildcats (15-3) opened the game with a 16-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back, defeating the Warriors (9-9) at Wells.

Matt Sherburne scored 17 points for Wells, which used a 22-15 fourth quarter to pull within three. Bridge also had eight rebounds and four assists.

WAYNFLETE 68, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 17: Dominick Campbell and Asker Hussein each scored 17 points and the Flyers (14-2) took a 43-14 halftime lead, then held the Panthers (10-8) scoreless in the third quarter as they rolled to a win at North Yarmouth.

Soloman Levy and Alex Saade each added 11 for Waynflete, which led 60-14 heading into the fourth.

Miles Chapman, Chris Hamblett and Bryce Poulin each scored four points for North Yarmouth.

CAMDEN HILLS 80, MORSE 60: Jeremy Fraser scored 17 points and the Windjammers (3-15) used a 44-29 advantage in the second half to get past the Shipbuilders (4-14) at Rockport.

Thomas Warren surpassed 1,000 points for his career for Morse, scoring 14 points, and Gabe Aucoin led the way with 15.

Andrew Proscia added 12 points for Camden Hills, which led 36-31 at halftime.

LEAVITT 81, LEWISTON 45: Wyatt Hathaway scored 31 points to lead the visiting Hornets (15-3) over the Blue Devils (3-15).

Hathaway hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to put the Hornets up 44-25 at halftime. Joziah Learned contributed a pair of baskets, a pair of 3-pointers and four from the foul line for 14 points for Turner.

Yasin Mohamud paced the Blue Devils with 10 points.

MARANACOOK 87, WATERVILLE 54: Cash McClure scored a game-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the host Black Bears (16-2) beat the Panthers (4-14).

Mitch Root added 19 points for Maranacook.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 5, CHEVERUS 0: The Red Storm (6-6-1) snapped a four-game skid by beating the Stags (6-0) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Nolan Matthews had a hat trick and goalie Caleb Sellinger made 15 saves for the shutout.

Cheverus goalie Bryson Pomerleau made 23 saves.

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 7, LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS 4: Noah Austin factored in every goal for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (8-7-1) in beating Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills.

Austin had seven points, a career high for a game, with a hat trick and four assists.

Ian Struck also had a hat trick for the Eagles, and Alex Witwicki chipped in with a goal and two assists. Sean Moore made 20 saves in the win.

Ed Thurston scored a pair for the Ice Cats (2-10), who also got a goal and an assist apiece from Colby Turcotte and Will Galligan.

Graham Payne stopped 27 shots in goal.

PORTLAND/DEERING 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Jacob Luce scored two goals – the go-ahead goal with 7:09 remaining in the third, and the winner in overtime to lead Portland/Deering (7-7) to a comeback win over the Capers (10-4) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Carlos Braceras and Max Cheever also scored. Dante Tocci had two assists.

Philip Tarling scored two goals for Cape Elizabeth, which led 2-0 in the first period. Gavin Simopolous also scored.

Share

< Previous

Next >