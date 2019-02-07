FRYEBURG — Camille Clement scored a game-high 17 points Thursday night as Greely finished a perfect regular season with a 75-41 victory against Fryeburg Academy in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game.

Katie Fitzpatrick added 14 points for the Rangers (18-0), who will be the top seed for the Class A South tournament that starts next week.

Madison Scott added 12 points for Greely, which took a 38-13 lead at halftime.

Sierra Lyman led Fryeburg (4-14) with 12 points.

GORHAM 72, THORNTON ACADEMY 37: Mackenzie Holmes scored a game-high 29 points for the Rams (12-6), who used a big second half to get past the Trojans (4-14) at Gorham.

Adele Nadeau added 10 points for Gorham, which outscored Thornton 43-16 after halftime.

Elsie Hebert and Grace Mears each scored seven points for the Trojans.

KENNEBUNK 43, FALMOUTH 23: Emily Archibald scored 15 points for the Rams (12-6), who used a 29-8 run in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Yachtsmen (2-16) at Falmouth.

Alaina Schatzabel added 10 points.

Allison Cunningham scored 10 points for Falmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 62, WAYNFLETE 25: Catherine Reid scored 22 points and Maggie Larson added 20 as the Panthers (14-4) cruised past the Flyers (1-16) at Yarmouth.

PORTLAND 49, DEERING 36: Amanda Kabantu scored 13 points and Gemima Motema added 10 for the visiting Bulldogs (9-9), who used a 34-13 run in the second half to overcome the Rams (4-14) at Portland.

Delaney Haines scored 19 points for Deering, which led 23-15 at the half.

SANFORD 47, NOBLE 37: Jillian Lizotte scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter as the Spartans (8-10) opened with a 14-4 run against Noble (10-8) at Sanford.

Paige Cote led Sanford with 17 points. Raegan Kelly paced the Knights with 14.

WINSLOW 58, MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 39: Silver Clukey scored 16 points to pace the Black Raiders (12-6) over MCI (9-9) at Pittsfield.

Paige Trask added 14 points for Winslow. Bodhi Littlefield chipped in nine points, four assists and three steals.

Sydney Farrar and Sara Linkletter scored 11 points each for the Huskies.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, SACOPEE VALLEY 38: Samantha Donnell scored six of her 22 points in the third period as Old Orchard Beach (11-7) expanded a four-point halftime lead to 40-24 over the Hawks (5-13) at South Hiram.

Donnell hit six 3-pointers and Maggie Strohm added 10 points for the Seagulls. Kylie Day led Sacopee with 10 points.

YORK 45, WELLS 42: Jacquelyn Tabora scored 14 points and Hannah Gennaro hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to put the Wildcats (8-10) ahead 45-42 against the Warriors (12-6) at York.

Wells, which rallied from a 24-16 halftime deficit, turned the ball over on its next possession, and York ran out the clock on the inbound before a Warrior player could foul.

Grace Ramsdell scored 14 points and Franny Ramsdell had 13 for Wells.

MASSABESIC 67, MARSHWOOD 50: Madelyn Brassard sank three consecutive 3-pointers as the Mustangs (7-11) gradually pulled away over the final three quarters to defeat Marshwood (14-4) at Waterboro.

Mckenzy Ouellette scored 18 points for Massabesic, which overcame an early nine-point deficit to make tie the game by the end of the first quarter.

Brassard finished with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc and Skylar Renaud added 13 points for the Mustangs. Natalie Herbold scored 11 for the Hawks.

YARMOUTH 40, LAKE REGION 20: Margaret McNeil scored 18 points for the Clippers (12-6), who led 8-0 after the first quarter and beat the Lakers (6-12) at Naples.

Shauna Hancock scored 10 points for Lake Region.

BONNY EAGLE 46, WINDHAM 34: Samantha Averill scored 13 points, Emily Bartash had 12 and Mackenzie Emery added 11 for the Scots (12-6), who used a big second half to get past the Eagles (10-8) at Windham.

Bonny Eagle outscored Windham 22-14 in the second half after taking a 24-20 lead.

Meghan Hoffses scored a game-high 14 points for Windham. Kayla Gorman had 13.

BRUNSWICK 55, MT. ARARAT 29: Emily Larochelle drained three 3-pointers in the second quarter as Brunswick (17-1) outscored the Eagles (8-10) 19-8 to open a 27-12 halftime lead at Topsham.

Larochelle finished with 17 points. Logan Brown and Alexis Guptil added 11 each for the Dragons. Theresa Breed scored eight points for Mt. Ararat.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, CHEVERUS 24: Maggie Whitmore scored 14 of her 20 points in the second period as the Red Riots (17-1) outscored Cheverus (5-13) 21-2 for a 29-11 halftime lead at South Portland.

Jena Leckie finished with 11 points for South Portland. Meg Kelly scored 12 for the Stags.

DIRIGO 49, MADISON 27: Alyssa Mctyre and Alexa Varnum scored 11 points apiece as Dirigo (5-13) downed Madison (5-13) at Bethel.

The Cougars led 17-10 after the first quarter and ended the game on a 16-7 run. Ashley Perreault, Lillie Williams and Page Lueders scored six points each for Dirigo.

Katie Worten led the Bulldogs with seven points.

GARDINER 45, LINCOLN ACADEMY 31: Bailey Poore posted 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers (12-6) rolled past Lincoln Academy (9-9) at Newcastle.

Jaycie Stevens scored 15 points and Aimee Adams grabbed 12 rebounds for Gardiner.

LEWISTON 47, LEAVITT 27: Emily Strachan scored a game-high 17 points as Lewiston (4-14) downed Leavitt (5-13) at Turner.

The Hornets started out with an 8-0 run before the Blue Devils turned on the pressure. Lauren and Madeline Foster posted eight points each for Lewiston.

Alison Noniweicz sank a pair of 3-pointers and led Leavitt with eight points.

MESSALONSKEE 50, CONY 25: Gabrielle Wener led a balanced offense with 10 points and Kaitlin Seeks added seven points as the Eagles (10-8) rolled past Cony (2-16) at Oakland.

Sierra Prebit scored eight points to lead Cony.

