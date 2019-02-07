NEW YORK — Tuukka Rask served as the backup goalie to starter Jaroslav Halak for Boston in Wednesday’s shootout loss to the Rangers. And while Rask might have gotten off to another slow start this season, he’s settling in nicely.

He increased his point streak to 10 games (8-0-2) with the win against the Islanders on Tuesday night.

“You obviously want to start off hot, but you have to get a couple of games in and let things fall in place. I’ve been around long enough that I don’t really panic. I know what my level of play should be, and I work on that in practice, try to get in a groove in games and then try and run with it.”

n Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy made one lineup change against the Rangers, subbing in Danton Heinen and taking out David Backes.

Heinen was scratched in the previous two games after missing a golden scoring opportunity against Philadelphia.

For Backes, it was his second scratch in the past three weeks.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CAPITALS 4, AVALANCHE 3: Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the winning goal, backup Pheonix Copley made 34 saves and host Washington sent Colorado to its fifth consecutive loss.

The Avalanche have lost 10 of their past 12 games and are the NHL’s worst team since Dec. 7.

ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 1: Josh Bailey scored in the fourth round of the shootout, Thomas Greiss made 30 saves and New York beat host New Jersey.

Mathew Barzal scored in regulation to help New York win for the seventh time in 10 games (7-1-2).

Kevin Rooney scored for New Jersey.

PANTHERS 3, PENGUINS 2: Mike Matheson scored 4:14 into overtime to lift Florida over visiting Pittsburgh.

HURRICANES 6, SABRES 5: Teuvo Teravainen scored his second goal of the game 3:25 into overtime as Carolina won at Buffalo, New York.

BLUES 1, LIGHTNING 0: Brayden Shenn scored with 58.2 seconds left in overtime and rookie Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as visiting St. Louis won its fourth straight.

KINGS 3, FLYERS 2: Tyler Toffoli scored the clinching goal in a shootout as visiting Los Angeles ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

Adrian Kempe and Austin Wagner scored in regulation for Los Angeles, which won its third straight and fourth in five games.

