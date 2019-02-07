NEW YORK — Filmmaker Woody Allen is suing Amazon for at least $68 million, saying that the company ended a four-picture movie deal last year after old accusations against him resurfaced in the press.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says that Amazon knew about a “25-year-old” allegation before signing with Allen in 2017, but still used it as an excuse to back out of the deal.

Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7-years-old, which Allen has denied.

