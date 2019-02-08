Attorneys for a Stockton Springs woman accused of beating her young daughter to death want her to have a trial separate from her husband, alleging that he physically and sexually abused the mother and her daughter.

The defense team for Sharon Carrillo also is trying to suppress statements she made to police in the days after the death of Marissa Kennedy on Feb. 25, 2018. She and her husband, Julio Carrillo, are both charged with depraved indifference murder.

Marissa Kennedy

The motions filed in Waldo County Superior Court on Friday allege Julio Carrillo abused his wife and the 10-year-old girl to an extreme.

“The torture took the form of extreme physical, sexual and psychological abuse designed to cause physical and emotional agony,” one motion states.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the case.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: