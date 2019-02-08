PHILADELPHIA — JJ Redick scored a season-high 34 points Friday night, Jimmy Butler had 22 and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets, 117-110.

Tobias Harris had 14 points and eight rebounds in his first game for Philadelphia, and Joel Embiid scored 15 and grabbed 12 boards despite playing with a stomach flu.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points and Jamal Murray had 23. The Nuggets, who have the second-best record (37-18) in the Western Conference behind Golden State, were missing two of their top five scorers: Gary Harris and Paul Millsap.

The Sixers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline, acquiring Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Clippers, James Ennis from Houston and Jonathon Simmons from Orlando.

PISTONS 120, KNICKS 103: Andre Drummond had 29 points and 20 rebounds, and Detroit handed visiting New York its 15th straight loss.

The Knicks rallied from a 21-point second-quarter deficit, tying the game in the third quarter. But Detroit avoided a repeat of its collapse last weekend against the Los Angeles Clippers, when the Pistons lost after leading by 25.

WIZARDS 119, CAVALIERS 106: Bobby Portis scored 30 points in his Wizards debut, Bradley Beal added 25 points and 12 assists, and Washington collected a victory at home.

BULLS 125, NETS 106: Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Chicago at New York.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: A day after trading Marc Gasol to Toronto, the team owner said the franchise will retire Gasol’s No. 33 jersey some day in the future.

MAVERICKS: Dallas waived forward Zach Randolph two days after acquiring him while sending Harrison Barnes to Sacramento in a trade designed to give Dallas salary-cap relief.

