COLLEGES

Scarborough High senior Zach Reed has signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Maine, the Black Bears announced Friday.

Reed, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman, was a finalist this year for the Gaziano Offensive Lineman Award.

He will join a former teammate, quarterback Zoltan Panyi, as part of UMaine’s football recruiting class. Both played on the Red Storm’s Class A state championship team in 2017.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Brady Vail had a hat trick as part of a seven-goal first period for the Cincinnati Cyclones (30-8-3) in an 8-1 victory against the Maine Mariners (22-22-0) in front of 2,768 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Greg Chase had a second-period goal for the Mariners.

Connor Lacouvee and Edwin Minney combined for 25 saves for Maine.

SKIING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wendy Holdener of Switzerland retained her Alpine combined title by beating Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.03 seconds at Are, Sweden.

Holdener was in fifth place after the downhill leg and lost time on Vlhova in the top section of the slalom. She was tied with Vlahova after the third checkpoint but made up ground in the final stretch.

GOLF

PGA: Phil Mickelson survived a wild finish to his round of 4-under 68, and is in a five-way tie atop the leaderboard in the rain-shortened second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Mickelson made a 12-foot birdie on the fifth hole, then got wild off the tee and made three straight bogeys. He birdied his last hole to reach 10-under par, joining Lucas Glover, Scott Langley, Jordan Spieth and Paul Casey. Spieth has two holes remaining in the round. The others finished.

LPGA: Kim Kaufman moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Vic Open in Barwon Heads, Australia, after a 7-under 66 gave her a two-stroke lead after two rounds.

CHAMPIONS: Jesper Parnevik shot a 9-under 63 in the Oasis Championship to take a one-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer at Boca Raton, Florida.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Long snapper John Denney, 40, re-signed for a 15th season with Miami.

Denney’s streak of 224 consecutive games is the longest in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He’s the longest-tenured active Dolphins player and has been in every game since the start of his rookie season in 2005.

TENNIS

SUD DE FRANCE: Former champion Tomas Berdych reached the semifinals the hard way, saving two match points in a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-5 win against Filip Krajinovic at Montpellier, France.

Berdych next faces seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, who beat third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

