In the 1960s through the 1980s, I experienced U.S. involvement in Central and South American politics. Very frightening. Think socialist El Salvador, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Chile, etc. Think CIA interference and our policies supporting far-right candidates and a slanted mass media reporting same.

Now, enter socialist Venezuela, which holds more proven oil reserves than any other country and where 90 percent of its gross domestic product is derived from crude oil revenue. With the price per barrel of oil dropping nearly 50 percent over the past few years and their accompanying economic and social problems, it smells like Venezuela is ripe for the taking.

Steve Musica

Harpswell

