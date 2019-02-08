The state Bureau of Insurance recovered nearly $1.6 million from insurance companies on behalf of Maine residents in 2018.

According to Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa, the investigation of 668 complaints by the bureau resulted in the funds being recovered and returned to Mainers.

State Superintendent of Insurance Eric Cioppa

Another $780,662 in life insurance benefits were found and matched to 123 Mainers through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Life Insurance Policy Locator, Cioppa said in a news release.

“A significant part of our mission and work involves assisting Mainers with their questions and concerns about insurance,” he said. “I hope that all Mainers will think to call the bureau with their insurance questions and make use of the online tools and information provided by the bureau and the NAIC.”

The cases investigated by the bureau involved a wide range of circumstances including complaints of improper billing, improper or delayed claims processing, improper denial of medical treatment and illegal insurance sales practices, Cioppa said.

“Not every complaint will result in the outcome a consumer is hoping for, but sometimes the insurance company, or a broker or agent has acted improperly, and we are here to make sure consumers in Maine are protected in these circumstances,” he said.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: