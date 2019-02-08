Rosemont Market announced Friday that it plans to open its new Falmouth store on Monday.

The new store, located in a former Pratt-Abbott Cleaners at 231 Route 1, will be the seventh Rosemont Market to open since 2005 and the second largest.

Rosemont Markets are known for selling locally-sourced produce, house-made breads and other baked goods, soups and sandwiches, take-home meals, and meats and cheeses. Co-owners John Naylor and Scott Anderson have opened four stores in Portland, one in Yarmouth, and one in Cape Elizabeth. Collectively, they employ about 100 people.

The notice announcing the opening of the new Falmouth store noted that it has “large windows letting in great light, a deli and fish case, reach-in coolers, ample bakery section, and all the other elements of Rosemont you’ve come to expect.”

Carlos Tirado, who has worked for the company since 2015 as a butcher and store manager, has been named manager of the Falmouth location. He previously worked at the Cape Elizabeth market.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store’s first wine tasting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: