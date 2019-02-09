Andrew J. McMullan Jr., an accomplished musician who played the French horn in the Portland Symphony Orchestra for two decades, died on Jan. 26. He was 95.

Mr. McMullan was a conductor of the Maine Opera and a guest instructor of music at Bowdoin College. Offstage, he was a respected businessman who operated the former Hanold Co., a clothing manufacturer in Sebago.

“We all knew him to be a highly organized and driven individual, who was able to accomplish whatever he set out to do,” said his daughter, Kathy M. Kopani of Jensen Beach, Florida. “He was a generous man, who loved his family very much.”

He was married to Jean McMullan for 68 years and together they had four children.

His wife reminisced Friday about their life together.

They met at the University of Connecticut, where he served as assistant professor of music and director of bands and she was earning a master’s degree in music for the cello.

In 1955, the McMullans moved to Cape Elizabeth to pursue her dream of owning a summer camp. She became an assistant director of Wyonegonic Camp in Denmark. He purchased the former Hanold Co. in Standish, a manufacturer of girls camp uniforms and physical education uniforms. By the late 1960s, the company doubled in size and moved to Sebago. They later acquired Alford Lake Camp in Hope, where she served as director for over 30 years.

“To have a person as dedicated to my projects as I to his was tremendously fulfilling,” his wife said. “His support was vital. It was just perfect.”

Throughout his career, music remained a major part of their lives. He played the French horn in the PSO for 21 years. His wife was a cellist in the symphony.

“We really loved that,” she said. “He would record the symphony while we played. Then we would come back from the concerts and lay down on the couches in our living room and play the concert back. The moon came in through our tall windows. That was heaven.”

The McMullans instilled their love for music in their children. A 1967 photo published in the Maine Sunday Telegram shows the McMullan family each with an instrument.

“Dad took the time after dinner every single night to practice with us,” Kopani said, noting that she played the violin professionally. “He was largely responsible for our music education. He took us to lessons and provided opportunities for us to practice at the Boston Conservatory of Music and with concert masters of the Portland Symphony. What a gift.”

His son Keith McMullan of South Portland is a violist, and his son Mark McMullan of Portland plays the violin and guitar.

Mr. McMullan served on the board of trustees for the PSO and as president of the Portland Concert Association. He also served as music director and general director of the Maine Opera Association.

A 1982 news story said McMullan’s initial immersion into opera gave him chills.

“One never goes into opera fearlessly,” McMullan said in the interview. “Perhaps it is the most difficult to conduct because of the stage aspects as well as the music.”

Mr. McMullan and his wife retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where he worked to create the Atlantic Classical Orchestra. He served as music director and conductor of the orchestra for 14 years.

“It was thrilling to play under his baton,” said Kopani, a violinist in the orchestra for 18 years.

Mr. McMullan had a passion for the ocean. He was a wine connoisseur and an avid reader. He read every night with a glass of Cognac and peanuts, his wife said.

“He lived a wonderful life,” she said. “It was remarkable. We sort of balanced each other, I think. Each of us with a load of energy. We had so many dreams that we were able to get going and each helping the other. It was pretty wonderful. We were very fortunate to have found one another.”

A celebration of McMullan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Community Church in Vero Beach, Florida. Another gathering will be held to honor his life at 1:30 p.m. June 9 at Alford Lake Camp in Hope.

