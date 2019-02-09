Lucia Pompeo scored at 1:27 of the second overtime Saturday night to give Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach a 1-0 win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in a girls’ hockey South semifinal at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cheverus, under second-year coach Scott Rousseau, improved to 16-2-1 and will play for a second straight regional championship Wednesday at the Colisee in Lewiston. The top-seeded Stags will face No. 2 Scarborough (14-4-1). Cheverus beat the Red Storm in both of their regular-season meetings, but both games were scoreless after two periods.

Cape Elizabeth finished at 10-10.

This was the third game of the season between the Stags and Capers. Cheverus won twice during the regular season, but the last one was 3-2, with the Stags scoring the winner with 1:15 remaining.

Saturday’s game was another deadlock, this time through 45 regulation minutes and an eight-minute overtime.

Both teams created chances, but timely defense and two solid goalies kept things tight.

Cape came out strong early in the game with a shot on goal and a scrum for the rebound. Cheverus goalie Trinity Atwater maintained her position while her defenders cleared the puck.

The Stags’ defensive corps relied on the trio of Zoe Mazur, Sarah Noyes and Abby Enck.

Every Cape attack eventually featured a Cheverus counter, usually led by the Stags’ dangerous duo of Sophia Pompeo and Abby Lamontagne. Cheverus got a boost from the return of Sophia’s sister, Lucia, who missed almost the whole season because of a labrum injury.

Capers goalie Katherine Blackburn made some impressive pad saves, as well as a stand-up save with her blocker on a Lamontagne blast.

Cape got stellar defensive play from Josie Boeschenstein, Abbey Agrodnia, Abby Ekedahl and Annie Guimond.

Lamontagne kept up the attack and drew a tripping penalty with 53 seconds left in the first period. The Capers killed it easily.

Cape got its first power play at 6:33 of the second period, then did everything but score, keeping the puck in the Cheverus zone for 1:30.

Cheverus came right back with a rush by Lucia Pompeo, but Blackburn denied the bid.

For the final 1:10 of the second period, Cheverus could not get out of its zone as Agrodnia stopped four clearing passes and kept sending the puck back in.

In the third period, both teams again had solid chances. The Capers’ offense was keyed by forwards Sophia Venditti and Koto Yamada. At the 6:50 mark, Yamada was alone at the left post, but Atwater made a diving save.

In the closing minute of regulation, Venditti looked in prime position for a rebound, but Mazur got to the puck first and cleared it. Venditti then sent a perfect pass to Guimond in the slot, but Lamontagne slid in front of Guimond’s shot.

Cheverus is shooting for its third trip to the state championship game. The Stags won the championship in 2010 and lost to Greely last year. Scarborough is looking for a fourth championship game appearance. The Red Storm finished as runner-up in 2013 and 2016, and won it all in 2014.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-6411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: KevinThomasPPH

Share

< Previous

Next >