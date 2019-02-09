I am writing in response to the media and social media attacks on asylum seekers in Portland, who are accused of being a threat to the economic and social vitality of our city and our region. These attacks started with a Wall Street Journal article and quickly spread to Fox News and its anti-immigrant networks. These stories have been malicious and without merit.

I am an asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who came to Portland 23 years ago. I have worked hard to establish myself as a contributing citizen within the Portland area.

I am executive director of ProsperityME, a nonprofit that offers training and services for immigrants to obtain financial literacy and gain financial stability in the Portland and Lewiston regions. My staff, which is composed of immigrants and U.S. citizens, knows firsthand the needs of immigrants and asylum seekers as they aspire to become fully integrated into the Maine economy.

Greater Portland has demonstrated its commitment to be a welcoming, opportunity and empowering community for immigrants from throughout the world. The region should be very, very proud of this fact since immigration is such an important part of the long-term financial health of our city, region and state. In 2016, foreign-born residents in metro Portland contributed $1.2 billion to the metro area’s GDP.

I want to thank the political and administrative leadership in Portland for providing the courage to stand up for the needs and aspirations of our newly arrived asylum seekers. The Portland region will continue to drive the economic prosperity for our state, and successful immigrant integration will greatly contribute to the creative workforce that characterizes our city and region.

Claude Rwaganje

Portland

