A snowmobile crash in western Maine Saturday morning killed a woman who was about eight months pregnant.

Elizabeth Abelson, 30, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was snowmobiling with her husband on a trail near the Irish Neighborhood Road in Greenwood, in Oxford County, when she lost control of her snowmobile, was thrown from the vehicle and struck trees around 11 a.m., said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“Tragically, both Elizabeth Abelson and her unborn child, due in early March, were pronounced dead at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway,” MacDonald said in a statement.

Abelson was driving a 2019 Ski-Doo Grand Touring snowmobile recently purchased by the couple, MacDonald said. Game wardens are still investigating the crash, he added.

This is the third snowmobile crash fatality so far this season, according to the warden service.

