CATONSVILLE, Md. — Blanca Millan scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half as the University of Maine women’s basketball team pulled away to earn its sixth straight victory, beating the University of Maryland-Baltimore County 58-45 in an America East game Saturday.

Maine (17-7, 10-1 America East) scored 24 points off 29 turnovers and led throughout, despite being out-rebounded by a 36-25 margin.

Parise Rossignol had 12 points for the Black Bears, while Fanny Wadling added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Janee’a Summers and Te’yJay Oliver had 10 points apiece for UMBC (8-17, 1-9).

SOUTHERN MAINE 58, CASTLETON 45: The Huskies (13-9, 9-5 Little East) started the game on an 8-0 run and cruised past the Spartans (14-9, 6-8) in Gorham. Kimberly Howrigan scored 14 points for USM.

BOWDOIN 92, WESLEYAN 75: The top-ranked Polar Bears (24-0, 10-0 NESCAC) closed the first half on a 11-5 run to take a nine-point lead at the half and pulled way to beat the Cardinas (14-10, 4-6) in Brunswick.

Taylor Choate had 27 points for Bowdoin, while Maddie Hasson added 19 and Abby Kelly 17. Hannah Graham had 11 points and Samantha Roy 10.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 67, COLBY 65: Kylie Caouette hit a pair of free throws with 2:45 left to give the Camels (13-10, 4-6 NESCAC) the lead and they held on to beat the Mules (10-14, 2-8) in Waterville.

Ainsley Burns had 23 points and Sarah Hancock added 13 for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 76, NICHOLS 46: Abby Cavallaro scored 19 points as the Nor’easters (13-11, 11-4 CCC) beat the Bison (4-9, 2-12) in Biddeford.

Sadie Nelson added 17 points and six rebounds, while Jocelyn Chaput had 16 points for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 63, VERMONT TECH 49: The Seawolves (19-4, 14-2 Yankee Small College Conference) ended the game on a 19-3 run to beat the Knights (12-14, 7-8) in Randolph Center, Vermont.

Emily Hogan and Amanda Brett both scored 14 points for SMCC, while Abigail Ramirez had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 97, NORWICH 78: Darian Berry had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Monks (15-7, 5-4 GNAC) beat the Cadets (6-16, 0-8) in Standish.

Jack Hostetler added 24 points and eight rebounds for St. Joseph’s.

WESLEYAN 91, BOWDOIN 65: Austin Hutcherson scored 37 points and the Cardinals (16-8, 6-4 NESCAC) pulled away from the Polar Bears (15-9, 4-6) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Zavier Rucker had 23 points for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 93, CASTLETON 64: Christian McCue had 19 points as the Huskies (5-17, 3-11 Little East) cruised past the Spartans (3-20, 0-14) in Gorham.

Jayvon Pitts-Young and Keenan Hendricks each had 13 points for Southern Maine.

COLBY 72, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 66: The Mules (17-7, 5-5) held off a second-half charge to defeat the Camels (7-17, 0-10) at New London, Connecticut.

Sam Jefferson had 20 points for the Mules.

NICHOLS 83, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 61: Marcos Echevarria had 18 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Bison (21-2, 13-1 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (6-18, 4-11) in Biddeford. Ryan Beatty scored 17 points for UNE.

VERMONT TECH 74, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 70: Mario Mirchev hit a pair of free throws with 1:01 left to give the Knights (18-8, 11-3 YSCC) the lead for good in their win over the Seawolves (19-5, 14-2) in Randolph Center, Vermont. Ryan Cloutier scored 25 points and Antencio Martin had 15 for SMCC.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 0, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Kerri Denis had 25 saves for the Polar Bears (3-17-2, 2-11-1 NESCAC) and Bailey Mertz recorded 29 for the Camels (10-8-3, 6-5-3) as the teams tied in Brunswick.

COLBY 1, MIDDLEBURY 0: Sadie Kuhn scored with 1:30 left in the first period as the Mules (11-8-3, 8-8 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (14-4-3, 9-3-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Cierra San Roman stop 27 shots for Colby.

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 2: Meghan Rickard scored the tying goal with 1:33 to play in the second period as the Friars (19-9-1, 13-8-1 Hockey East) skated to a tie with the Black Bears (14-13-3, 7-12-3) at Orono.

Celine Tedenby scored to give Maine a 1-0 lead in the second period. Neve Van Pelt scored to tie it before Cailey Hutchison gave Maine the lead again.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, NEW ENGLAND COLL. 2: Jensen Hamblett scored a power-play goal in the third period to lift the Huskies (9-10-6, 6-6-4 NEHC) to a win over the Pilgrims (3-21-1, 2-13-1) in Gorham.

Jill Hannigan and Brianna Doty also scored for Southern Maine.

SALVE REGINA 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Taylor Chisholm scored a short-handed goal in the third period as the Seahawks (6-17-2, 3-8-1 CHC) beat the Nor’easters (15-7-1, 5-4-1) in Biddeford.

Jessie Scott scored twice as UNE rallied to tie it in the third.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, WESLEYAN 1: Four players scored as the Mules (9-9-4, 6-7-3 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (15-5-2, 13-1-2) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Michael Morrissey, Spencer Hewson, Nick O’Connor and Paddy Daley scored for Colby.

TRINITY 3, BOWDOIN 0: The Bantams (14-3-5, 10-4-2 NESCAC) scored twice in the third period and beat the Polar Bears (6-14-2, 3-12-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

NORWICH 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: The Cadets (18-4-3, 13-4-1 NEHC) scored five straight goals to beat the Huskies (5-17-3, 4-13-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Adam Withers and Mark Tomaschek scored in the first period as USM took a 2-1 lead.

