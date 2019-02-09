R.J. Hunter scored 23 points, reserve Archie Goodwin added 21 and the Maine Red Claws held on Saturday night for a 99-98 victory against Raptors 905 at the Portland Expo.

The Red Claws (13-21) have won five of their last seven games.

Goodwin scored on a putback to put Maine ahead 99-95, but Jordan Howard hit a 3-pointer for the Raptors (21-14) to make it 99-98 with 1:30 left. Neither team scored again.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Chris Izmirlian had a hat trick and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-30) scored six times in the second period of an 8-2 victory against the Maine Mariners (22-23) at Cross Insurance Arena.

Trailing 4-0, the Mariners got goals from Jason Salvaggio and Dillan Fox before the Swamp Rabbits scored four times over the final 11:47 of second period.

BASEBALL

MAINE HALL: Nominations for 2019 inductees to the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are being accepted through March 1.

Send a resume or supporting documentation to Don Douglas, Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth 04096. Or email: [email protected] The induction ceremony is July 28.

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Kansas City Royals signed veteran right-hander Homer Bailey to a minor deal that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

• Infielder Brett Lawrie, who hasn’t played since 2016, said he reached a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

SKIING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Aksel Lund Svindal, in his final race, finished second by 0.02 seconds to his Norwegian teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, in the men’s downhill at Are, Sweden.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman were involved in the first wreck of Speedweeks at Daytona, Florida.

The four Cup Series drivers crashed during the opening practice for the exhibition Clash race Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

TENNIS

SUD DE FRANCE: Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Tomas Berdych 6-2, 7-5 to set up an all-French final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Berdych, who is unseeded at the tournament he won in 2012, dropped his serve three times and failed to convert any of his three break points.

FED CUP: France and Belarus were in control of their first-round matches, and defending champ Czech Republic and Romania split the opening singles.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool reclaimed the lead with a convincing 3-0 win over visiting Bournemouth.

With Manchester City having gone into first place on goal difference Wednesday – after erasing a seven-point gap since January – Liverpool responded with a confident display to go three points ahead again.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1 to pass its city rival in the standings and return to second place for the first time since September, five points behind Barcelona, which visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

