STANDISH — Kelsi McNamara scored 12 of her 17 points in the first quarter as St. Joseph’s won for the 48th consecutive time at home, beating UM-Fort Kent, 76-54 in women’s basketball on Sunday.

Julia Quinn added 14 points for St. Joe’s (23-0), Hannah Marks 13 and Emily Benway 12. Ivette Trujillo scored 14 for the Bengals (20-5), with Trinity Washington and Alyse Kline adding 13 each.

McNamara became the first St. Joe’s player to make 300 3-pointers when she connected with 7:46 remaining in the second quarter. She is also the GNAC’s all-time leader in 3-pointers.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 91, SPRINGFIELD TECHNICAL C.C. 55: Amanda Brett had 36 points and 10 rebounds, powering the SeaWolves (20-4) over Springfield TCC (14-13) at South Portland.

Brett scored five of her points as Southern Maine, leading 9-5 six minutes into the game, closed out the first quarter on a 16-5 run.

Priscila Berdeia added 17 points for the SeaWolves, and Lauryn Fagan had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Abigail Ramirez 10 points and 15 assists. Kaitlyn Paulk scored 17 for the Rams, and Brianna Hinton 12.

(2) LOUISVILLE 72, VIRGINIA TECH 63: Asia Durr scored 34 points and the visiting Cardinals (23-1, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a near-collapse to beat the Hokies (15-8, 2-8).

(3) OREGON 88, (11) STANFORD 48: Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the visiting Ducks (23-1, 12-0 Pac-12) Oregon ran their NCAA-best winning streak to 16 games by running away from the Cardinal (19-4, 9-3).

(4) NOTRE DAME 97, (24) FLORIDA STATE 70: Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and Jessica Shepard added 26 as the Irish (21-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the visiting Seminoles (20-4, 8-3).

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 91, TENNESSEE 63: Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Jordan Danberry added 20 points at the host Bulldogs (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) pulled away late to beat the Lady Vols (15-8, 4-6).

(7) OREGON STATE 82, CALIFORNIA 74: Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and the Beavers (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12) overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the host Golden Bears (14-9, 5-7).

(8) MARQUETTE 93, VILLANOVA 55: Natisha Hiedeman scored 22 points, Allazia Blockton had 19 and the Golden Eagles (21-3, 12-0 Big East) won their 12th straight, beating the Wildcats (15-9, 6-7) at Milwaukee.

(10) MARYLAND 62, (20) RUTGERS 48: Kaila Charles scored 17 points and the Terrapins (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) extended their lead in the Big Ten by beating the Scarlet Knights (17-6, 9-3) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Terrapins, who have won seven straight, own a 11/2-game lead in the conference over Rutgers.

(15) SYRACUSE 96, BOSTON COLLEGE 69: Miranda Drummond made 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 24 points as the Orange (18-5, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the visiting Eagles (14-10, 3-8), who have lost three straight.

(16) IOWA 78, OHIO STATE 52: Megan Gustafson had 19 of her 29 points in the second half as the Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) pulled away to beat the host Buckeyes (10-12, 6-7).

UCLA 100, (17) UTAH 90: Kennedy Burke scored 26 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 25 points as the Bruins (15-9, 8-4 Pac-12) won their sixth straight by beating the Utes (18-5, 7-5) at Salt Lake City.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMBC 67, UMAINE 66: KJ Jackson scored 22 points as the Retrievers (15-10, 7-3 America East Conference) beat the Black Bears (5-20, 3-7) at Bangor.

Joe Sherburne added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Retrievers.

Maine’s Dennis Ashley hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to make it 67-64. A steal and layup by Vincent Eze cut the lead to a point with 1.4 seconds remaining but the Retrievers were able to inbound the ball to end the game.

Isaiah White had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Black Bears. Andrew Fleming added 15 points and eight rebounds. Sergio El Darwich had 11 points and 10 assists.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 76, WILLIAMSON COLLEGE OF THE TRADES 39: Atencio Martin, Anderson Kavutse and Ryan Cloutier combined for 21 points as the SeaWolves (20-5) outscored Williamson 25-7 over the opening 9:29 of the second half to change a 13-point halftime lead into a 61-30 lead at South Portland.

Cloutier finished with 15, Martin 14 and Gregory Trinidad 13.

David Derby’s 11 led Mechanics.

(12) HOUSTON 65, (25) CINCINNATI 58: DeJon Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 and the Cougars (23-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) held off the Bearcats (20-4, 9-2) at Houston.

Jarreau added eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 11 consecutive points in the second half, including six straight to give Houston a 63-58 lead with 3 minutes left. Davis and Jarreau each made free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it for the Cougars.

Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight and extended its home winning streak to 32 games. Houston shot 49 percent from the field.

(20) IOWA 80, NORTHWESTERN 79: The host Hawkeyes (19-5, 8-5 Big Ten) rallied from a 15-point deficit with 4:30 left to beat the Wildcats (12-11, 3-9) on Jordan Bohannon’s 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining.

