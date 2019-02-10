PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson put himself on the brink of a fifth victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am by turning a three-shot deficit into a three-shot lead when a wild day of weather kept him from finishing Sunday.

Mickelson was bogey-free with six birdies, and he made his big run starting with a 9-iron to a foot behind the cup on the par-4 ninth. That was the start of a five-hole stretch in which Mickelson made three birdies and Paul Casey had two bogeys.

About the only thing that didn’t go Mickelson’s way was the timing.

The final round started an hour late because of rain, and then it was delayed two more hours when sunshine gave way to a hail storm in a matter of minutes, covering the putting greens in a sheet of white.

Mickelson was at 18-under par through 16 holes. Casey was at 15 under, tied with Scott Stallings, who closed with a 66.

CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer made himself right at home in the Oasis Championship.

Playing 10 minutes from his house, the 61-year-old German star closed with a 7-under 65 in windy condition at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, for a five-stroke victory. He finished at a tournament-record 19-under 197 for his 39th victory on the 50-and-over circuit and earned $255,000 to break Hale Irwin’s tour career record with $27,196,504.

Langer moved within six of Irwin’s tour victory record and won in his 13th straight season to extend his record.

VIC OPEN: Celine Boutier of France claimed a two-stroke victory in the LPGA’s Vic Open in Barwon Heads, Australia, while Scotland’s David Law made eagle on the par-5 18th to win the men’s title by a stroke over Australians Brad Kennedy and Wade Ormsby.

Boutier shot a final-round 72 to finish at 8-under 281. Australians Sarah Kemp (65) and Su Oh (74) and England’s Charlotte Thomas (69) were tied for second.

Law’s final-round 66 left him a stroke ahead of Kennedy (67) and third-round leader Ormsby (70) at 18-under 270 on the 13th Beach Golf Links to win his first European Tour tournament.

