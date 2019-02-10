PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points in his second game with Philadelphia, and the new-look 76ers beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 143-120 on Sunday.

JJ Redick added 21 points for the Sixers, who have won two straight after acquiring Harris and four others at Thursday’s trade deadline. Jimmy Butler finished with 15 points in front of a packed Philly crowd that brought a playoff-like feel to the nationally televised game.

“The East better watch out,” Lakers president Magic Johnson said. “This is a stacked team.”

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 39 points while James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

MAVERICKS 102, TRAIL BLAZERS 101: Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 24 and Dallas erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win at home.

Doncic gave the Mavericks their first lead since early in the second quarter with a finger-roll layup, then put them ahead for good with a 3-point play on a driving layup for a 102-99 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 30 points in the last half of the third quarter to help the Blazers build a lead that grew to 96-81 early in the fourth before the Mavericks mounted their rally.

MAGIC 124, HAWKS 108: All-Star Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading Orlando at Atlanta.

Despite getting into Atlanta around 2:40 a.m. after a 20-point win at Milwaukee the previous night, Orlando looked like the fresher team by far in recording its third straight victory, matching its best run of the season.

KINGS 117, SUNS 104: Marvin Bagley III had another strong game off the bench with a career-high 32 points and six rebounds, and host Sacramento handed Phoenix its 14th straight loss.

NOTES

PACERS: Free agent guard Wesley Matthews officially signed with the team, helping to fill the void left by All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who will miss the rest of this season.

Matthews averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 45 games with Dallas this season.

Share

< Previous

Next >