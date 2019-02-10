HOCKEY

Mariners rebound from two bad losses to win

Terrence Wallin scored two goals Sunday as the Maine Mariners salvaged a weekend at home with a 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers before a crowd of 2,661 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Wallin touched home a puck that trickled into the goal crease to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead at 1:45 of the second period. Greg Chase made it 2-0 just over four minutes later, racing down the right wing and firing home a backhander.

The Nailers pulled to within one on Michael Phillips’ goal midway through the third period, but Wallin and Drew Melanson scored 29 seconds apart for Maine, which lost by a combined 16-3 score in losses to Cincinnati and Greenville on Friday and Saturday.

Connor LaCouvee stopped 34 shots for the Mariners, who are home Wednesday night against Worcester.

FIGURE SKATING

FOUR CONTINENTS: Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States captured the first major international title of their career, winning the ice dancing competition at Anaheim, California.

Chock and Bates, who were second at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships two weeks ago, scored 126.25 points during their free dance, which was to a medley of Elvis Presley tunes. They finished with 207.42 points to edge Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, who totaled 203.93 points.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third.

TENNIS

OPEN SUD DE FRANCE: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 in an all-French final at Montpellier, France, winning his 17th career title.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea was handed its heaviest loss in 28 years when host Manchester City won 6-0.

The meeting of the last two champions was a complete mismatch as Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend.

n Christian Eriksen created the opener before scoring himself as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-1 to go five points from the top of the league.

It was third-placed Tottenham’s fourth successive league win without injured top-scorer Harry Kane.

SNOWBOARDING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand and American Chris Corning were crowned the snowboard slopestyle winners after the finals were canceled due to wind on the last day of the world championships at Park City, Utah. The organizers based the medalists on the qualifying rounds.

LUGE

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Olympic and world champion Natalie Geisenberger is on the brink of winning her seventh consecutive overall title after leading a German sweep of the medals at Oberhof, Germany.

Geisenberger was first, Tatjana Huefner second and Dajana Eitberger third, marking the fourth time that Germany has swept the podium in 10 World Cup women’s races this season. Geisenberger needs only a 16th-place showing in the women’s race at Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in two weeks to clinch yet another overall title.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC234: About eight hours before their scheduled fight, Australia’s UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker withdrew from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum because of a serious abdominal injury and subsequent emergency surgery due to a perforated hernia.

That moved up the highly anticipated No. 1 contender match between Israel Adesayna and Anderson Silva (34-9) to the main event at Melbourne, Australia.

In an evenly matched fight over the first two rounds, Adesayna (16-0) dominated the third for a unanimous decision, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 as per the judges’ cards.

– Staff and news services

Share

< Previous