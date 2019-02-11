Mid Coast HOSPITAL
Felix Douglas Reed, born Jan. 28 to Kenneth Douglas Reed and Moriah Autumn Sargent of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Diane and James O’Hara of Litchfield, Deborah Bryan of Bowdoin, and David and Kathi Reed of Lisbon. Great-grandmother is Lorraine Gregg of West Gardiner.
