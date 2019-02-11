WELLS

Library’s got heart gifts, Legos and French club

The Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

n A Teen Craft: Clay Hearts program will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, where teens will create hearts out of an easy-to-make dough and decorate for Valentine’s Day gift-giving.

n Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations, with Legos provided by the library, and solve Rubik’s cubes.

n Adult Programs this week will include a performance by singer and guitarist Ray Calabro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Conversational French Language Group, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; a Fiber Arts Group meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday; and the lecture “Take Charge of Your Health” at noon Friday with Karen Creamer.

For more details, contact Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WESTBROOK

Event offers microchips, vaccinations for animals

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland will host a wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at 217 Landing Road, directly behind its former Stroudwater Street location.

The event will offer low-cost vaccinations and microchipping for cats and dogs.

The cost is $15 per rabies vaccination, $10 per set for distemper and bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations, and $25 for microchipping.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs should be on a leash, and cats in a carrier. Three-year rabies vaccines will only be available to owners who provide proof of veterinary records for 2017 and 2018 rabies vaccinations, per state law.

Please expect a wait time of up to one hour.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Volunteer tax preparers will assist with returns

The Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is offering free tax filing help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through April 10 at 18 Maine St.

Volunteer tax preparers from the AARP Tax-Aide Program will provide free tax filing assistance on individual and joint returns. No appointment is necessary. Individuals are asked to bring all necessary paperwork, including a Social Security card, proof of identification and last year’s tax returns.

The library also prints out tax forms from the IRS as a courtesy.

OTISFIELD

Hawaiian carnival offers snow sculpting, sled race

The Otisfield Volunteer Firefighter Association and other community members will wrap up its Hawaiian Winter Carnival on Saturday, offering many activities downtown.

At the Community Hall, there will be Hawaiian games, with a prize table and a snow sculpture contest from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. provided by Spurr’s Corner Church and Haggerty Farm; and an Italian supper from 5 to 7 p.m., with donations benefiting the Otisfield Children’s Christmas Fund.

At the Town Office, community members can make and take home crafts, or participate in cookie decorating from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a Cardboard Classic Sled Race at 2:30 p.m., with registration starting at 2 p.m.

FALMOUTH

Library hosts business talk on STEM education

A STEM business forum will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Falmouth High School library at 74 Woodville Road.

This program features a panel discussion about the importance of education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for workforce development, the ongoing STEM efforts by Falmouth High School, and ways students and area businesses are engaging in STEM.

For more details, contact Meredith Sells at 699-5329 or at [email protected]

